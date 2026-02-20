Allegany County families are skipping showers due to high water bills as lawmakers look for legislative fix

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than 1,000 families in Allegany County are struggling with water bills that can reach $500 per month, prompting lawmakers to push legislation aimed at providing relief.

The community relies on private water service, and since the system can't spread costs among thousands of customers like larger utilities, rates have become extremely high for residents.

"My water bill is about $250," said Larry Smith.

"Right now they're averaging about $170," Rhonda Muir said.

"It's been averaging 500 a month for two people," Mark Atkinson said.

The high rates, while legally approved, have caught the attention of state lawmakers who say the situation is unacceptable.

"It's hard to believe that people living in the United States, especially in Maryland are living under those kinds of conditions," Delegate Jim Hinebaugh said.

Delegate Jason Buckel acknowledged the challenge lawmakers face in addressing the issue.

"The issue is how do we find a way to curb and cut their water costs while still providing them an affordable service," Buckel said.

A bill sponsored by Hinebaugh and Senator Mike McKay offers a potential solution. The legislation would prevent water companies from increasing rates once a county indicates it may want to purchase the company through a process similar to eminent domain.

"We can't do something legislatively that just takes the private water company away or forces them to cut their rates by 20, 30, 40 percent," Buckel said.

The lawmakers are pushing to get the legislation passed this year as community members resort to extreme conservation measures to manage their bills.

"When you would wash your dishes and let the water run you can't do that. You brush your teeth you let the water run, you can't do that. Maybe only flush every other time," Atkinson said.

The legislation would make it more likely that Allegany County could purchase the water company, which lawmakers see as the most viable solution to the problem.

"The solution has to be Allegany County purchases the water system. The water company has no incentive to reduce rates," Hinebaugh said.

The bill is scheduled for a hearing in March.

