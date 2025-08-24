Your Voice, Your Stories: Ace's Law, Chef Mimah, Pickleball Patriarch

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Jack Watson telling the heartbreaking story of a mother who fought to get a law passed in her late son's name.

In 2024, Brittany Bledsoe, a Gaithersburg resident, experienced an unspeakable tragedy when her son, Ace, wandered away and drowned in their Montgomery County apartment complex's pool.

Ace's Law requires schools to tell a parent or guardian the same day a child wanders or elopes, leaving the classroom or campus without permission.

New Maryland law requires schools to notify parents when children wander away

Next, it's off to Baltimore where Raven Payne spoke with residents about their feelings on Mayor Brandon Scott's new 10-year plan to improve downtown.

Baltimore residents react to Mayor Brandon Scott's plan to improve downtown

Sticking in Baltimore, Ja Nai Wright met Chef Mimah, who started out cooking for friends in a college dorm room to running a thriving food truck business.

Chef turns dorm room cooking into Nigerian food truck business

Now, we're off to check on the Ravens with Cyera Williams, who joined 70 Baltimore area military members for the first-ever “USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

Service members train like NFL pros at first-ever USAA Salute to Service camp

Rounding out the week, Maria Morales introduces us to 91-year-old Darrell Edwards, the oldest competitor in the Baltimore County Department of Aging's Pickleball Palooza round-robin tournament for seniors.

91-year-old 'Pickleball Patriarch' competes in Baltimore County tourney

