BALTIMORE — Whether people are walking, driving, or running, downtown Baltimore is always a busy hub.

WATCH: Baltimore residents react to Mayor Brandon Scott's plan to improve downtown Baltimore residents react to Mayor Brandon Scott's plan to improve downtown

While many enjoy the area, some people tell me there's still some things that could be better.

Dreyonna Gilmore said she sees a lack of entertainment.

"It's not a lot of stuff to do so just more places to have fun and do things, and also the water. The water is dirty, and there's not a lot of clean stuff," she told WMAR 2 News.

Ky Rashaan wants more activities for the youth and better public transportation.

"I feel like there's a lot of places to shop, there's a lot of places to eat, but not so much things to keep them busy, things for them to do," she said. "The train, for example, is simply County, West, and Downtown. It doesn't incorporate any other part of the city."

Yobi Bedada wants more affordable parking.

"It's kind of crazy, like you want people to come here, you're not seeing enough people, but you still see the parking rates being expensive," Bedada said.

But they're not the only ones looking to improve downtown.

On Tuesday Mayor Brandon Scott released the draft of Downtown RISE: A 10-Year Master Plan for Downtown.

The master plan outlines how the city will "build a more vibrant, walkable, and welcoming downtown."

The vision is built on four pillars: creating a connected downtown with pedestrian access to sports, entertainment, and arts; re-envisioning Pratt Street as a community Main Street; maximizing equity and choice in transportation; and investing in the pedestrian experience to promote safety.

Gilmore applauded the mayor's effort.

"[He's] trying to better the city and make more people be able to come together and help out around the city and just make it look better overall."

But Rashaan remained skeptical about the plan's focus on pedestrian access.

"I think it's pretty accessible, but what are we accessing? That's my biggest question."

You'll have a chance to give your two cents on the plan on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

