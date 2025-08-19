Service members train like NFL pros at first-ever USAA Salute to Service boot camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Before the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season, the team hosted a different kind of training camp, one built for heroes off the field.

70 military members from the Baltimore area, including E-2 Space Force Specialist Rachel Wieting from Fort Detrick, took the field for the first-ever “USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

The event, a partnership between USAA and the Ravens, gave service members the chance to compete in the same drills NFL scouts use to evaluate players.

From the 40-yard dash and broad jump to the QB arm challenge, every move was tracked in real-time using RFID technology. There were even fast-paced reaction games for extra bragging rights.

“I was in shock,” Wieting said. “I was gone taking some classes, and I got back, and they said we’re going to the Ravens, and I was like, ‘Well, time to gear up’—I threw my shoes on, and I got ready.”

Participants competed in teams, with the top group earning tickets to the Ravens’ annual Salute to Service game.

“Top dog—I don’t care who I’m going against, I’m going to win, my team is going to win, we got this,” she said.

“They might say, ‘You’re going to get carried’ because I’m in a group of guys—I’m the best girl, like I’m not worried—I’m better than half of them anyway.”

While her team didn’t take home the tickets, Wieting says the experience was a win in itself.

“Not saying that my job is like the worst thing in the world, but I’m just so glad to take a break, be around the people I don’t always see because we work days and nights… It’s good to be here,” she said.

Rooney Wright, Military Affairs Representative for USAA, says events like this are about more than competition.

“It’s all about competition, it’s all about the military, and that’s where USAA’s focus is—those who are currently serving and doing this for our nation,” Wright said. “This is just a small representation of people who are serving around the world.”

USAA has been an official Salute to Service partner of the Ravens since 2024 and hopes to make this boot camp an annual tradition.

