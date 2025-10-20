Unlimited Potential Mentoring Inc: Empowering West Baltimore's Youth to create their own path to success

BALTIMORE — A former Morgan State University track athlete has traded in his spikes for a greater race — one that doesn't end at the finish line, but keeps going, generation after generation.

For Haneef Hardy, founder of Unlimited Potential Mentoring Inc. , this work is more than a nonprofit.

“It’s my life’s work,” he says. “It keeps me sane. It keeps me at peace. It keeps me motivated.”

From Track to Teaching

After his athletic career, Hardy found a new path — one rooted in mentorship, education, and empowerment. With support from Furman L. Templeton Elementary School, he began leading classrooms and developing a program that doesn’t just support students, but uplifts entire families.

“Furman L. Templeton provided space for me to lead a classroom and offer a nonprofit that shares light to inspire not just the youth but the people around the school,” Hardy explains.

A Place Where Potential Has No Limits

At Unlimited Potential, the goal is simple but powerful: create a safe space where kids can be themselves, learn valuable life skills, and realize that success is possible right in their own communities.

“We prepare them not just for the 21st century — but the 22nd century and beyond,” Hardy says.That preparation comes to life through creative, hands-on programming — four days a week — where students not only receive mentorship, but take on leadership roles themselves.

Welcome to the Care Closet

One of the program's standout initiatives is the Care Closet — a fully stocked, student-run pantry filled with household essentials like batteries, dish detergent, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, and more.

“We reach out to our families and ask them: what are the things you spend money on every week, every month? What do you need most?” Hardy says.If a child is enrolled in the program, their family has full access to the Care Closet. Parents submit orders, and then the students — proudly referred to as “professionals” — handle the rest.

From sorting to distribution, these young leaders take their roles seriously.

“It took a long time to be a good service rep and closet cashier,” admits Devin Moye, a 4th grader.“It’s a lot of work,” adds 5th grader Journey Yates. “There’s a lot of us, so we’re bumping into each other!”But the reward is clear.

“It feels great because I get to help people,” says 5th grader Darian Tucker. “People I don’t even know.”

Business Skills Backed by Real-World Support

Thanks to a partnership with Amazon, students at Unlimited Potential are learning to run what’s essentially a small business. They're also learning the importance of service — giving without expecting anything in return.

“You're helping people in your community,” says Devin. “Some families don’t have enough money for everything. So this helps — and it’s free.”But there’s one small ask from the nonprofit: parents must attend a monthly financial literacy workshop — ensuring that the entire household is learning and growing.

From West Baltimore to College Campuses

Unlimited Potential doesn’t stop with community aid. Its Fast Track Initiative brings 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders to Loyola University for a college-level course called Creative Mindset — exposing them to higher education early, and building the confidence to chase big dreams.

“It makes me feel great every day,” says Darian. “I get to help people. And I get to go on college courses — and I’m only in 5th grade!”And the dreams are big.

“I wanna be an owner of a car dealership,” Darian declares.“I want to be a hair stylist — and a dance teacher,” adds Journey.

Building a Future — and Giving Back

For Hardy, the mission is clear: equip young people with the tools to thrive — and inspire them to bring their success back home.

“I don’t know what the future holds — whether we’re national or not,” Hardy says. “But I do know we’re going to be taking care of our folks for a very long time. That’s not going to stop.”

