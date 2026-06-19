This Arbutus firehouse draws music fans from across the globe

ARBUTUS, Md. — An Arbutus firehouse draws music fans from as far away as Japan, England and Germany once a month for a vinyl and CD show that has been running since the early 1990s.

The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department hosts the gathering of music fans just about every third Sunday of each month. The show has built a Facebook following of more than 1,500 people.

Janet Ruehl greets attendees as they browse tables of physical media: vinyl records, CDs and more.

"I go around the room several times. Just welcoming people, welcoming customers," Janet Ruehl said.

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Frank Ruehl took over the show with wife Janet in 2011 when he was retiring, putting in hours of work each month to keep the decades-long convention going.

"And we've just thoroughly enjoyed it. It's not a lot of money and that's not why I'm doing it, but we just thoroughly enjoy running the show, meeting these people," Frank Ruehl said.

Buyers travel from across the globe to find vinyl records, CDs and other physical media, whether to resell or keep for themselves.

The show is about more than just selling music. For the Ruehls, it is about fostering community and bringing attention to Arbutus.

"Some people come, don't buy a thing and they'll just hang out here for hours just talking to friends of theirs they've met over the years," Frank Ruehl said.

Janet Ruehl said the event connects her to something she values deeply.

"The show means a lot to me because I used to work with the public, and I'm a people person, and I talk and talk and talk," Janet Ruehl said.

Frank Ruehl said the monthly turnout has a broader impact on the local community.

"When you get a couple hundred people coming to a town this size in one day, hopefully they'll spend some money in some of the other establishments, you know, some of the restaurants or something, but I think it does put Arbutus on the map," Frank Ruehl said.

This Sunday is Father's Day, offering a chance to bring the tradition to a new generation of music fans.

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