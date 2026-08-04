Hereford jiu jitsu gym raises more than $26,000 for cancer research

HEREFORD, Md. — Hereford Brazilian Jiu Jitsu proved that they're much more than just a gym.

The studio, along with its sister gym in York, Pennsylvania, raised more than $26,000 towards cancer research.

Owner, Richard Keever explained the effort.

"We'd set up community days, bring everybody in, we'll have little circus event type things, demonstrations, we do private classes all for donations," Keever said.

They were the top fundraising team in the country.

It was all through the nonproft Tap Cancer Out and jiu jitsu teams across the country raised money.

Keever told WMAR-2 News that it's a part of what their "community first" gym is all about.

"That's like the theme of being a martial artist, is the mutual benefit and welfare of others and if we're in a position to help others, we should be."

It was even more of a feat considering the gym has only been open for about a year and a half.

"We're in line with the community and they've been amazing with showing up and supporting us, coming to class and doing jiu jitsu. And the fact that we were able to lean on them to get fundraising for those impacted by cancer, it was huge."

He told us that he hopes they can raise even more money for the cause next year.

