'I can’t live like this,' behind every donation is a story of courage and resilience

BALTIMORE — As WMAR-2 News prepares for its annual Fill the House campaign, we’re reminded that behind every donation is a story of courage and survival.

For Erika Whitney Young, that support meant everything.

“It was a very turbulent time,” Erika said. “I was in a very unsafe, violent marriage.”

For years, Erika lived in a shadow of abuse. House of Ruth and WMAR's annual Fill the House Campaign Preview

"I left 7, 8 times. So each time it was getting worse and each time it took something smaller for me to realize that hey, I can't live like this," she said.

She says she became physically allergic to a place that should have brought her peace.

“One day I just pulled into the parking lot and felt physically sick. I was losing hair, losing weight,” Erika said.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, intimate partner violence affects more than 12 million people every year.

“It was just words this time. It wasn’t physical violence,” she said. “That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I said, I don’t want my children to think this is normal.”

With two toddlers, a suitcase, diapers, and a few toys, Erika made the decision to leave for good.

She eventually connected with House of Ruth Maryland, where she received legal assistance, therapy, clothing, and a safe place to stay.

“Not having any sort of autonomy, especially with two small children was hard,” Erika said. “But I found relief knowing there were people willing to help and go above and beyond to make sure we were comfortable.”

Founded in 1977, House of Ruth Maryland began as Baltimore’s first crisis shelter, a single row home on North Calvert Street. By 1998, a new 84-bed shelter and six transitional apartments expanded their services. Today, the organization supports thousands of women, children, and men each year who are survivors of intimate partner violence.

Florencia Carrizo Helou, Associate Director of Development at House of Ruth Maryland, says donations from the community provide much-needed items for those who often flee with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“We want to wrap our arms around our clients,” she said. “That’s what we do.”

Florencia remembers one client who hid a small palm card with the House of Ruth hotline number in her shoe, her lifeline to escape an abusive relationship.

“That’s how she was able to flee her partner and get help,” she recalled. "I worked in the emergency shelter for a few years, and I've seen the impact that our service provide."

Now, Erika is using her experience to help others as a House of Ruth Storyteller. She speaks at universities and trainings, hoping her story empowers others to reach out for help.

“Being silent was very restrictive,” Erika said. “So for me it was really a big step in my healing, being able to share my story and hoping that I could help others and possibly prevent others from having to experience what I experienced."

How You Can Help

WMAR-2 News and Weis Markets have joined forces again to 'Fill the House'.

Now in its 9th year, this annual fundraiser helps collect essential items for women and children rebuilding their lives through House of Ruth Maryland.

Wednesday, October 15

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Weis Markets, Towson Place Shopping Center

We’re collecting diapers, wipes, formula, comforters, pillows, blankets, and new underwear for women, men, and children.

Learn more and find a full wish list for donations here.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, call the House of Ruth hotline 24/7 at 410-889-7884