Baltimore librarian keeps the Storybook Express rolling after the holidays

BALTIMORE — The holidays may be over, but the spirit of giving is still rolling through Baltimore.

Before the holidays, WMAR-2 News shared the story of a local librarian who transformed a 1998 trolley into a Polar Express–themed bookmobile filled with free books for children.

Founder of Storybook Maze and self-described “radical street librarian” Araba Maze has spent the past few weeks traveling across the city.

The trolley made stops at Walter P. Carter and Cherry Hill Elementary Schools, where students climbed aboard for story times. The Storybook Express also traveled through Brooklyn, Essex, and Edison, dropping off free books and hot chocolate kits right at families’ doorsteps.

IG: @storybookmaze

"In book deserts, up to 300 children may share a single book. We find that there are many reluctant readers who need that spark to fall in love with stories. That’s why I wanted every child to feel the joy of reading and the thrill of discovering how books help you explore new worlds," said Maze in a Instagram post.

During the holiday run, Maze also delivered bilingual books to Spanish-speaking neighborhoods across Baltimore.

While the Polar Express trolley has mostly wrapped up for the season, Maze says the mission is far from over.

She and her team are already planning their next rollout, with programming expected around Black History Month and additional efforts planned for the summer, a time when access to books tends to drop for many students.

"We’re currently mapping out plans for the year ahead. We’ve seen a lot of interest and are really excited about what’s to come. As this work continues to grow, we’re at a point where funding is critical to being able to meet request and expand our reach," said Ms. Maze.

For more information or ways to support Storybook Maze, visit their social media pages.

