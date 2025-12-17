Baltimore librarian brings Polar Express magic to life with free books for kids

BALTIMORE — All aboard! A little holiday magic is rolling through Baltimore and it’s powered by books.

Dressed as a conductor and greeting children with a warm “Welcome aboard,” Ms. Maze is transforming an old bus into a real-life version of The Polar Express. But instead of heading to the North Pole, this trolley’s mission is much closer to home, delivering free books to children across Baltimore.

“I think my favorite thing about reading is the escape that it gives you,” Ms. Maze said.

Known throughout the city as the “Radical Street Librarian,” Ms. Maze is the founder of Storybook Maze, a grassroots literacy effort that brings books directly into neighborhoods, especially in areas considered book deserts.

“Radical because we’re bringing books in innovative, imaginative ways,” she explained. “And street because we’re out, bringing it right to your front stoop. We want to meet people where they are.”

A study led by NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development found that while middle-income neighborhoods had about 13 children’s books available per child, communities of concentrated poverty had just one age-appropriate book for every 300 children.

Over the past year, Ms. Maze has worked to repair and reimagine a 1988 bus, turning it into what she now calls the “Baltimore Polar Express.” The trolley made its festive debut at the city’s Christmas parade, drawing smiles and curious young readers.

“It’s pretty old,” she said with a laugh. “It’s taken people around town and across America and now we hope it’ll bring books to Baltimore.”

The trolley is designed to create memorable reading experiences, from storytime on board to surprise stops at schools throughout the city. One upcoming visit will even include a special stop at a foster-to-adopt family’s home, complete with gifts from the children’s wish lists.

“Another way to get kids interested in reading is having a joyous book experience,” Ms. Maze said.

WMAR

Ms. Maze’s passion for literacy began close to home. What started as reading to her nieces on her front stoop quickly turned into impromptu neighborhood storytimes after children told her they didn’t have books of their own.

Her inspiration, she says, comes from her mother, who fostered children.

“She always made special, creative experiences for kids,” Ms. Maze said. “That’s a legacy I want to pass on.”

She believes her mother would be proud of the trolley’s impact.

“She always loved to put a smile on little kids’ faces,” Ms. Maze said. “I’m glad to be doing that too.”

The project is largely funded through community support. Donations of books and money, many from Ms. Maze’s online following have helped keep the trolley running and stocked.

The goal, she says, is not just to hand out books.

“Introduce them to books, make them fall in love with reading,” she said, “and then be that segue point back to libraries.”

On board, children hear readings from The Polar Express and even learn about Black history legends like Matthew Henson, one of the first explorers of the North Pole.

Once the holiday season wraps up, the trolley won’t stop rolling. Ms. Maze plans to add bookshelves and continue traveling through Baltimore year-round, delivering free books to kids, one magical stop at a time.

