‘You got to push through’: Veteran shares journey as Baltimore Station fundraiser returns this weekend

BALTIMORE — For Sherman Rice, life after military service became a struggle he carried largely on his own.

The Army and Navy veteran said the transition back into civilian life after leaving the service in 1974 was difficult, especially returning to a Baltimore he barely recognized. But beyond adjusting to a changing city, Rice said he spent years battling personal and mental health struggles without feeling heard.

“I just had to walk around and carry this burden all my life by myself,” Rice said.

Now, Rice says he’s found support and stability through The Baltimore Station, a nonprofit that provides free residential treatment and transitional housing for veterans experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder and mental health challenges.

The organization serves about 250 veterans each year and accepts homeless male veterans from anywhere in the country. In 2026, the nonprofit expanded eligibility to members of the National Guard and veterans with other-than-honorable discharge statuses. The organization is also preparing to launch housing and services for female veterans later this year.

Rice came to The Baltimore Station through a referral and quickly realized the program offered more than temporary shelter.

“This is a football team. We’re in the huddle,” Rice said. “So I have to hear and learn the next path so I can take it outside of here.”

The Baltimore Station operates two primary programs: a clinical residential treatment program for veterans recovering from substance use disorder and a Service Intensive Transitional Housing program focused on helping veterans secure employment and permanent housing.

Executive Director Kim Callari said the nonprofit’s mission is to remove barriers so veterans can focus entirely on recovery and rebuilding their lives.

“We don’t charge our veterans for anything while they’re under our care,” Callari said. “We want them to focus 100% on their treatment, on finding that housing, on finding that income.”

While about 60% of funding comes through the Department of Veterans Affairs, Callari said community donations and fundraising efforts are critical to keeping services free for veterans.

“All of the money that is donated and raised helps us not charge the veterans while they’re with us,” she said.

For Rice, that support has been life-changing.

“I’m here for me, getting my life together, and Baltimore Station is a big help to me with that,” he said.

This weekend, community members will have a chance to support veterans like Rice during the nonprofit’s second annual “Off to the Races” fundraiser.

The Derby-themed event will take place May 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, located at 1338 Hull St. in Baltimore. Guests can bet on prerecorded horse races, compete in a best-dressed contest and enjoy food, drinks and raffles.

According to organizers, 100% of proceeds will support veterans participating in The Baltimore Station’s programs.

Callari said events like this also remind veterans they are not forgotten.

“It shows them that the community cares about them,” she said.

Rice echoed that message.

“We aren’t forgotten,” he said. “I’m so grateful, so thankful.”