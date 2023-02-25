Watch Now
World War II veteran Corporal Walter Reynolds turns 99

Kristi Harper
WWII veteran turns 99
Posted at 8:15 PM, Feb 24, 2023
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Here at WMAR, we are committed to telling their stories, like that of Walter Reynolds, who turned 99 today.

In World War II, he was on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day without a gun. African Americans weren't officially allowed in combat back then, so he served on the "Red Ball Express," a group that helped transport food, supplies, and ammunition.

Walter served in both the European and Pacific theaters. He says when he showed up, they had no accommodations for them, so they slept out in the rain on the ground in sleeping bags for weeks.

Despite the hardships, he says he still managed to learn a lot and have a few good nights out.

On Friday, he received a proclamation from Delegate Pat Young. Walter's family and neighbors were all there as well to show him some love and thank him for his service.

The Red Ball Express newspaper clipping
