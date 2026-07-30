World War II soldier receives long-overdue headstone nearly 78 years after burial

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — For nearly 78 years, World War II soldier Private James Jester rested in an unmarked grave.

Now, his family is making sure his name, service and sacrifice are remembered.

Jester’s great-nephew, John Single, joined family members, veterans, military representatives and community leaders for a ceremony dedicating a military headstone at Jester’s grave.

“It’s a big deal,” Single said. “As a family, we really appreciate it.”

Jester served with Company I, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division during World War II. He fought in Italy and was seriously wounded during the Battle of Anzio on Feb. 19, 1944.

After spending about a month recovering in a hospital, Jester returned to his unit. He was killed in action on May 28, 1944, as American forces advanced toward Rome.

His remains were eventually returned home, and he was buried at Glen Haven Memorial Park in August 1948. However, his grave remained unmarked for decades.

“My great-grandmother wouldn’t really talk about him a whole lot,” Single said. “I think it hurt too much to say too much.”

Single became more interested in Jester’s story after deciding to enter the military himself. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987 to 1998, including during Operation Desert Storm.

“I found out that service is hard,” Single said. “It requires a lot of sacrifice and sometimes the ultimate sacrifice. Through that, my appreciation for his sacrifice became strong.”

Single said his great-uncle’s legacy was one of the reasons he chose to serve.

“Through my conversations with my great-grandmother and seeing his picture on the wall, I thought, ‘What would be a great way to honor his service?’” Single said. “I could maybe serve myself.”

After his great-grandmother died, Single inherited many of Jester’s personal and military belongings, including photographs, medals, a burial flag and eyeglasses.

Single said the eyeglasses still had traces of blood on them when he received them, providing a painful reminder of what his great-uncle endured.

“His sacrifice holds the history,” Single said. “His life was short, and I wish I knew more about him.”

Single now hopes to pass that history to his children and future grandchildren. He said younger generations need to understand that the freedoms they enjoy came through the sacrifices of people like Jester.

The newly installed marker also gives Single a place to reflect on his family’s military history. Jester is buried near his father and brother.

“I can just kind of nod and smile and say to his brother, who is buried next to him, and his father, who is buried next to him, ‘Hey, everybody can see you now,’” Single said.

Single said the dedication has also inspired him to research other relatives whose graves may not be properly marked. He hopes the ceremony raises awareness of other World War I and World War II veterans buried in unmarked graves across Maryland.

He said a lesson he heard from a military chaplain continues to guide his efforts to preserve Jester’s memory.

“In this life, we die two deaths,” Single said. “The first is our natural death, and the second is the last time someone says our name.”

For Single, the new headstone means people who pass Jester’s grave will finally see his name and have the opportunity to remember his sacrifice.

“Even if it’s someone I don’t know sometime in the future walking by and sees his name and maybe says it out loud,” Single said, “it means that the sacrifice can be remembered.”

