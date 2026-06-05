Weekend events honor veterans with ceremonies, brunches and community gatherings

BALTIMORE — Communities across Maryland are hosting events this weekend to honor veterans, support veteran-owned businesses, and bring families together.

This weekend includes several veteran-focused gatherings, including events tied to the anniversary of D-Day, Women Veterans Day, local flag ceremonies, and community meals.

Saturday, June 6

In Bel Air, the Harford County Veterans Commission lists the D-Day Anniversary as an all-day observance on Saturday.

American Legion Post 55 is also hosting a Women’s Veterans Day Brunch in Bel Air.



Time: 10:30 a.m.

Where: 115 North Bond Street, Bel Air, MD 21014

More information: 410-838-0812

At National Harbor, visitors can support veteran makers and artisans during the 250th National Harbor Veterans Makers Market. The event will feature handmade items, including art, jewelry, home décor, gifts and specialty goods.



Time: Noon to 8 p.m.

Where: American Way Park / American Way Outdoor Park, Oxon Hill

Note: Some listings show the event ending at 6 p.m., so attendees should check the event page before going.

Several local posts are also hosting community gatherings Saturday afternoon and evening.

VFW Post 8126 Belmont Stakes Party



Time: 3 p.m.

Where: 300 N. Lodge Lane, Havre de Grace, MD 21078

More information: 410-939-4578

VFW Post 10028 First Saturday Dinner



Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 821 Old Philadelphia Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001

More information: 410-272-1218

Sunday, June 7

Events continue Sunday with breakfasts, markets and flag ceremonies.

In Whiteford, American Legion Post 182 SAL will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast Sunday morning. Later that morning, the post will also hold a flag ceremony.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast



Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: 2217 Whiteford Road, Whiteford, MD

More information: 410-452-5819

Flag Ceremony



Time: 10:30 a.m.

Where: 2217 Whiteford Road, Whiteford, MD

More information: 410-452-5819

In Edgewood, American Legion Post 17 will host a farmers market followed by a community flag event.

Farmers Market



Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 415 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD 21040

More information: 410-671-7842

Community Flag Event



Time: Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Where: 415 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD 21040

More information: 410-671-7842

Organizers encourage residents to check event details before heading out, as times and locations may change.

