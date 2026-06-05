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Weekend events honor veterans with ceremonies, brunches and community gatherings

Veteran events happening this weekend
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Libby Kamrowski
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BALTIMORE — Communities across Maryland are hosting events this weekend to honor veterans, support veteran-owned businesses, and bring families together.

This weekend includes several veteran-focused gatherings, including events tied to the anniversary of D-Day, Women Veterans Day, local flag ceremonies, and community meals.

Saturday, June 6

In Bel Air, the Harford County Veterans Commission lists the D-Day Anniversary as an all-day observance on Saturday.

American Legion Post 55 is also hosting a Women’s Veterans Day Brunch in Bel Air.

  • Time: 10:30 a.m.
  • Where: 115 North Bond Street, Bel Air, MD 21014
  • More information: 410-838-0812

At National Harbor, visitors can support veteran makers and artisans during the 250th National Harbor Veterans Makers Market. The event will feature handmade items, including art, jewelry, home décor, gifts and specialty goods.

  • Time: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Where: American Way Park / American Way Outdoor Park, Oxon Hill
  • Note: Some listings show the event ending at 6 p.m., so attendees should check the event page before going.

Several local posts are also hosting community gatherings Saturday afternoon and evening.

VFW Post 8126 Belmont Stakes Party

  • Time: 3 p.m.
  • Where: 300 N. Lodge Lane, Havre de Grace, MD 21078
  • More information: 410-939-4578

VFW Post 10028 First Saturday Dinner

  • Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where: 821 Old Philadelphia Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001
  • More information: 410-272-1218

Sunday, June 7

Events continue Sunday with breakfasts, markets and flag ceremonies.

In Whiteford, American Legion Post 182 SAL will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast Sunday morning. Later that morning, the post will also hold a flag ceremony.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

  • Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Where: 2217 Whiteford Road, Whiteford, MD
  • More information: 410-452-5819

Flag Ceremony

  • Time: 10:30 a.m.
  • Where: 2217 Whiteford Road, Whiteford, MD
  • More information: 410-452-5819

In Edgewood, American Legion Post 17 will host a farmers market followed by a community flag event.

Farmers Market

  • Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: 415 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD 21040
  • More information: 410-671-7842

Community Flag Event

  • Time: Noon to 3:30 p.m.
  • Where: 415 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD 21040
  • More information: 410-671-7842

Organizers encourage residents to check event details before heading out, as times and locations may change.

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