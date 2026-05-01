Veterans weekend guide: Events, discounts and a day of recognition

CARROL COUNTY — As National Military Appreciation Month begins, communities across Maryland are offering several opportunities this weekend for veterans and their families to connect, access resources and be recognized for their service.

Several veteran-focused events are taking place across the state May 2–3, offering a mix of community support, resources and family-friendly activities.

In Frederick County, the 3rd Annual Veterans Appreciation Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Frederick Health Village, located at 1 Frederick Health Way in Frederick. The event brings together veterans, service organizations and local agencies to provide access to benefits information, health resources and career support. Attendees can also expect food, entertainment and opportunities to connect with other veterans. More information is available here.

In Carroll County, the 5th Annual Veterans Celebration of Carroll County will take place Sunday, May 3, 2026, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St. in Westminster. The free event features live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, along with dozens of veteran service organizations offering information on benefits and support programs. More information is available here.

Another community-based veterans event is also happening in Maryland this weekend, May 2–3, 2026. Details vary by location, but the event is focused on bringing together service members and their families in a supportive, local setting, often providing opportunities for peer connection and access to community resources. More information is available here.

Deals and discounts

Throughout May, businesses across the country are recognizing National Military Appreciation Month by offering discounts to active-duty service members and veterans.

Retailers including Adidas and Under Armour typically offer military discounts ranging from about 20% to 30%. Clothing brands such as Columbia and Carhartt often provide similar savings.

Home improvement stores including Home Depot and Lowe’s offer approximately 10% off eligible purchases year-round for military members.

Many restaurants, including Applebee’s, provide everyday military discounts or special promotions during the month.

Veterans can also take advantage of discounted or free admission at select attractions, and free lifetime passes to national parks remain available.

Consumers should be prepared to show valid military identification, and experts recommend asking about discounts even if they are not advertised.

Silver Star Service Banner Day

Friday, May 1, 2026, marks Silver Star Service Banner Day, a national observance honoring wounded, ill and injured service members, as well as recipients of the Silver Star Medal.

The day was established by Congress in 2010 and is typically recognized through personal acts of appreciation, community observances and outreach to veterans and their families.

While often quieter than other military holidays, the observance serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and the ongoing support many continue to need after their service.

