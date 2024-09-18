VA Maryland Healthcare Systems holds annual suicide prevention walk

As part of Suicide Prevention Month this September, one veteran's group is encouraging us all to have some difficult but necessary conversations about mental health.

The VA Maryland Healthcare System held its annual suicide prevention walk at the Perry Point VA Medical Center.

Veterans, friends, and family came together for a mile walk and resource fair.

"We're all working toward being more open, normalizing this conversation so that all of us are getting more comfortable knowing what to do in those moments. So, if you ask and someone says yes, we want to get them connected with care, and if someone asks you, I encourage you to please be open and honest," said Taryn Gauthier, a suicide prevention coordinator with the VA Maryland Healthcare System.

They also emphasized the national 988 crisis helpline.

Just dial it the same way you'd dial 911 and someone will be on the other line ready to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

There's also a specific veteran crisis line, just press 1 after dialing 988.