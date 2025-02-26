Two local veteran organizations join partnership

BALTIMORE — Here at WMAR-2 News, we are your Voice for Veterans.

Back in January, we introduced you to Paul Hylenski, the founder of Vet Mentor AI.

The website allows veterans to see what benefits they are eligible to receive.

Now, Vet Mentor AI has partnered with the Veteran and Military Support Alliance.

With the partnership, VAMSA will be able to better utilize technology to help their veterans.

Hylenski says the partnership is crucial because he says it will allow them to better serve veterans who live on the Eastern Shore.

