A local veteran creates a website to help veterans navigate their benefits

ELLICOTT CITY — An Ellicott City Marine Corp veteran created a website that helps other veterans discover what benefits they are eligible to receive.

The website is VetMentorAI.

The website even uses AI technology.

Paul Hylenski is the founder.

He served in the Marine Corp for 8 years.

When he got out, he ran into some problems.

"I struggled a lot with getting my disability claims approved," said Hylenski.

Hylenski realized he was not alone.

Many veterans struggle when filing disability claims.

"They don't know the process. It's a complex process and a lot of times they don't have the right documentation or it's hard to get," said Hylenski.

That led him to start VetMentorAI.

Veterans can go to the website to create a profile.

You can put in your information and the platform will rate your claim.

There's even a virtual avatar you can speak to who will guide you step by step.

Hylenski launched the website June of last year.

Nearly 100 veterans have benefited from the platform.

That includes Clifford Taylor, who served in the Army.

He says when he filed a claim with the VA, it was denied.

"Come to find out, it was because they never had my medical records. They were using someone else's records as justification to deny my claims."

But with the help of the website, he's getting the help he needs.

Hylenski says it's gratfying knowing he's able to help other veterans.

Hylenski wants to take the platform to a mobile device.

His vision is to create an app, so anyone with a cellphone can use the platform.

