BALTIMORE — Preakness is next weekend, but last night was a chance to spend the evening at the races while supporting the Baltimore station.

The Baltimore Station raises funds for homeless veterans at second annual fundraiser The Baltimore Station raises funds for homeless veterans at second annual fundraiser

The second annual fundraiser featured horse racing, betting, food, drinks, and prizes.

More importantly, 100% of the proceeds went directly back to the Baltimore station.

The Federal Hill nonprofit has been helping homeless veterans with transitional housing, food, residential treatment, and mental health support for the last 37 years.

The Baltimore station also receives funding through the Department of Veterans Affairs but said community donations are critical to keeping services free for Veterans.