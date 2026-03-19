She didn’t see many who looked like her, now she’s changing that for others

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — During Women’s History Month, one local woman veteran is turning her experience in uniform into a mission of healing, creating a space she says she once needed herself.

Laray Abraham served 12 years in the Air National Guard, beginning her military career at 19. From Maryland’s Martin State Airport to Andrews Air Force Base and deployments tied to Desert Storm, her service took her across the country and overseas.

But along the way, she says the journey wasn’t always easy, especially as a woman of color in a male-dominated field.

“Sometimes it's hard when there aren't a lot of people there that look like you. It can be challenging,” said Abraham.

She credits a mentor, Sergeant Anderson, who was among the very few women to be promoted to a higher rank, for helping guide her early on. However, she says much of her strength came from within, pushing herself to grow and succeed despite the obstacles.

“I just had it in me… to really do the best that I can… to improve myself,” said Abraham.

After leaving the military, Abraham faced another challenge: figuring out life beyond service.

“I was very nervous… all I knew from 19 on was just the military.”

That uncertainty eventually led her into healthcare, working as a dental hygienist for years before a personal health scare changed everything. After being diagnosed with a rare form of skin cancer that was initially missed, she leaned into her passion for wellness, ultimately creating LaRaydiance Wellness Spa Boutique.

Today, her spa goes beyond skincare. Abraham focuses on the root causes of health concerns, addressing stress, lifestyle, and overall well-being, while also fostering a sense of belonging.

“We just provide a really safe space for them to come to talk… really truly help them.”

That mission is especially meaningful for veterans and military families, who often face isolation, constant moves, and the challenges of transitioning to civilian life.

“I would have loved to have had somewhere like La Radiance to come to… just a safe space.”

For military spouse Erica Hechinova, that’s exactly what she found.

After moving to Maryland with a newborn and no support system, she says starting over was one of the hardest parts of military life.

“The biggest challenge is the move… you're starting over with friendships every time.”

But she says discovering the spa changed everything, offering not just services, but connection.

“I not only was able to find the radiance but also have a sense of community here.”

Now, a loyal client for years, Hechinova describes the experience as more than self-care, it’s emotional support.

“I feel like I'm rejuvenated, recharged here… I leave here feeling fabulous.”

She says Abraham’s military background makes a difference, bringing a deeper understanding of what families like hers go through.

“She understands firsthand how families… are going through.”

For Abraham, that connection is exactly the point. She says creating a welcoming, supportive environment is part of her purpose.

“It makes me feel like I'm in my purpose… to be able to offer them just love.”

And during Women’s History Month, she hopes her story inspires others—especially women who may feel overlooked or alone.

“I think it's important to highlight women… other women need to see that there's a place for us.”

She adds that representation matters—not just for recognition, but for those coming next.

“If I can do it they can do it… and they're needed like we are needed.”

A message rooted in both her service and her business—proving that for some veterans, the mission simply evolves.

From the frontlines to facials, Abraham is continuing to serve—this time by helping others feel seen, supported, and at home.