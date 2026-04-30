'Not about the money': Veteran opens up on gambling addiction and path to recovery

BALTIMORE — For Army veteran Al Murray, gambling started as a childhood game.

“I was around 7… and I think that’s when the excitement of money started,” Murray said.

What began as playing cards with family for cash grew into a decades-long addiction that nearly cost him everything.

Murray, a Baltimore native, served 17 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a staff sergeant in 2018 after deployments to Iraq. But he says the transition to civilian life proved difficult.

“It was easier being in the military… everything is more structured,” he said. “Getting used to having a routine versus transitioning into something different is kind of difficult.”

After returning home, Murray found himself drawn to casinos, especially as Maryland expanded gambling access in the early 2010s.

“I would go… and I wasn’t leaving until like 3:00 in the morning. I would stand there until they would shut the machines off,” he said.

At the height of his addiction, Murray says he was going to the casino every day for nearly two years.

The financial and personal toll was devastating. Murray estimates he lost more than $800,000, draining his retirement savings and falling into debt. He also lost his home, his marriage and relationships with loved ones.

“I was taking a lot of time away from my family… eventually that led to divorce,” he said.

The addiction pushed him to a breaking point.

“I became suicidal,” Murray said, adding that he once attempted to take his own life and was hospitalized.

Experts say his experience reflects a broader issue among veterans.

Tineka Rice, a senior social worker with the VA Maryland Health Care System, says veterans face unique risk factors.

“They’re more likely to experience combat-related trauma… PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and all of these increase the likelihood risk factors for gambling-related harm,” Rice said.

She also notes that many veterans are drawn to the intensity of gambling environments.

“A lot of times they may be craving or wanting to re-experience that intensity,” she said.

Studies show veterans are two to three times more likely than the general population to develop gambling problems.

For Murray, the appeal went beyond money.

“It felt comfortable… being in this loud, chaotic environment,” he said. “It could have some similarities to being deployed.”

Over time, he says the motivation shifted.

“No matter how much money we win, it’ll never be enough… it’s about the feeling, the rush,” he said.

That cycle, chasing losses and chasing the emotional high, is common, experts say, and has become more accessible with the rise of mobile sports betting.

“Online apps and platforms now make betting much more easier and it’s faster… people can find themselves betting again and again,” Rice said.

Murray has sought treatment through the VA, including inpatient programs and therapy, and says recovery is ongoing.

“It’s going to be a forever journey,” he said.

He now shares his story in hopes of helping others avoid the same path.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Murray said.

Rice says help is available for both veterans and civilians.

“People do recover, and help is available,” she said.

Veterans can access treatment through the VA, and Maryland residents can find free resources by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

