Job fair gives veterans an opportunity to find the right career

BALTIMORE — Veterans bring a wealth of skills and expertise from their military service. However, navigating the job market can be challenging. That’s where job fairs like the one held Thursday at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore can help.

Moving between military and civilian life is often a delicate balancing act. Marine Corps reservist Nhien Truong can attest to it. He and his wife, Uyen, are from Southern California. They’ve lived in Baltimore about a year.

“We wanted to have more opportunities to stay where we’re at, in case there is an employment opportunity, especially for my wife,” Truong says, “so we can be around in the area and not have to relocate.”

The Truongs were among more than 150 veterans and spouses looking for jobs at the fair.

More than 60 companies offered jobs ranging from entry-level to senior management in a host of industries.

“Events like this is where I have an opportunity to reach out and talk to people and know the community, especially the veterans community that I’m a part of,” Truong says.

That community includes people like Everet Anderson. The retired Army veteran is now helping other veterans find work.

“I hear about their goals and aspirations, and really being able to help them with that transition,” Anderson says. “As well as just, it’s very stressful. So being on the other side of that saying hey, you know, you’ll do fine, share perspective, I think goes a long way.”

The job fair was organized by Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Recruit Military. If you’d like to know more, go to recruitmilitary.com, register, and complete a professional profile. There, you’ll be able to connect with more than 16,000 local, national, and global companies.