Gilchrist honors Vietnam Veterans with ceremony, celebration Sunday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A celebration of Vietnam War veterans and a chance to give them the warm welcome they deserved.

On Sunday, Gilchrist hosted its 4th annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day celebration.

Hundreds of veterans and their families attended the event in-person and virtually.

Around 12 percent of Gilchrist's hospice patients are veterans and the welcome home celebration honors their service and sacrifice to our country.

"I came through the airport in my military outfit because I was proud to have served my country but the reception was awful and I was so glad that I had some civilian clothes with me and I went into the restroom and change into civilian clothes because it was horrible coming back home," said Vietnam War veteran Bill Hill.

Maryland will observe Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day on March 30.