From pit beef to remembrance ceremonies: Veteran-focused events happening this weekend

BALTIMORE — Looking for a meaningful way to spend the weekend? Several veteran-focused events are happening across Maryland and the DMV, giving people a chance to connect with local veteran communities, attend special recognition ceremonies and support organizations honoring those who served.
Here are a few events to know about:
- Free Health Screening at American Legion Post 39
Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
500 North Hickory Avenue, Bel Air
The event is open to the public and gives community members a chance to take care of their health while connecting with a local post that supports veterans and their families.
- Pit Beef Saturday at American Legion Post 128
Saturday, May 30 | All day
44 North Parke Street, Aberdeen
A casual food and community event where people can grab a bite to eat and support a local veteran community space.
- Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery 50th Anniversary Recognition
Saturday, May 30 | 1:30 p.m.
6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock
This special recognition ceremony will mark the cemetery’s 50th anniversary and honor the veterans laid to rest there.
- Memorial Day Event at Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park
Saturday, May 30 | 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, Newburg
The event is expected to include a special program honoring military service and sacrifice.
- Women Veterans Engage
Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m.
Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia
This regional event is centered on women veterans, service members and supporters.
Additional community events tied to local veteran organizations include:
- CCAD Vendor Fair at American Legion Post 278
Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
American Legion Post 278, Stevensville
A vendor fair hosted at the post, offering another way to support a local veteran community space.
- Bingo Fundraiser in Chestertown
Saturday, May 30 | 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
9155 American Legion Road, Chestertown
A community bingo fundraiser happening at an American Legion location.
- Pig Roast / Different Breed Hughesville 5-Year Anniversary
Saturday, May 30 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 238, Hughesville
A pig roast and anniversary event hosted at American Legion Post 238. Viewers should check with organizers to confirm whether the event is open to the public.
- Karaoke in the Lounge at American Legion Post 276
Saturday, May 30 | 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
8068 Quarterfield Road, Severn
A casual evening event at Howard L. Turner American Legion Post 276.
- Queen of Hearts Drawing at American Legion Post 276
Sunday, May 31 | 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
8068 Quarterfield Road, Severn
A short Sunday evening drawing at Howard L. Turner American Legion Post 276.
Before heading out, organizers recommend checking directly with the venue or event host for any updates, weather-related changes or registration requirements.