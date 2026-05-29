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From pit beef to remembrance ceremonies: Veteran-focused events happening this weekend

Looking for weekend plans? These Maryland events honor and support veterans
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BALTIMORE — Looking for a meaningful way to spend the weekend? Several veteran-focused events are happening across Maryland and the DMV, giving people a chance to connect with local veteran communities, attend special recognition ceremonies and support organizations honoring those who served.

Here are a few events to know about:

  • Free Health Screening at American Legion Post 39
    Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    500 North Hickory Avenue, Bel Air
    The event is open to the public and gives community members a chance to take care of their health while connecting with a local post that supports veterans and their families.
  • Pit Beef Saturday at American Legion Post 128
    Saturday, May 30 | All day
    44 North Parke Street, Aberdeen
    A casual food and community event where people can grab a bite to eat and support a local veteran community space.
  • Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery 50th Anniversary Recognition
    Saturday, May 30 | 1:30 p.m.
    6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock
    This special recognition ceremony will mark the cemetery’s 50th anniversary and honor the veterans laid to rest there.
  • Memorial Day Event at Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park
    Saturday, May 30 | 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, Newburg
    The event is expected to include a special program honoring military service and sacrifice.
  • Women Veterans Engage
    Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m.
    Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia
    This regional event is centered on women veterans, service members and supporters.

Additional community events tied to local veteran organizations include:

Before heading out, organizers recommend checking directly with the venue or event host for any updates, weather-related changes or registration requirements.

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