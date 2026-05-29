From pit beef to remembrance ceremonies: Veteran-focused events happening this weekend

BALTIMORE — Looking for a meaningful way to spend the weekend? Several veteran-focused events are happening across Maryland and the DMV, giving people a chance to connect with local veteran communities, attend special recognition ceremonies and support organizations honoring those who served.

Here are a few events to know about:

Free Health Screening at American Legion Post 39

Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

500 North Hickory Avenue, Bel Air

The event is open to the public and gives community members a chance to take care of their health while connecting with a local post that supports veterans and their families.

Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 500 North Hickory Avenue, Bel Air The event is open to the public and gives community members a chance to take care of their health while connecting with a local post that supports veterans and their families. Pit Beef Saturday at American Legion Post 128

Saturday, May 30 | All day

44 North Parke Street, Aberdeen

A casual food and community event where people can grab a bite to eat and support a local veteran community space.

Saturday, May 30 | All day 44 North Parke Street, Aberdeen A casual food and community event where people can grab a bite to eat and support a local veteran community space. Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery 50th Anniversary Recognition

Saturday, May 30 | 1:30 p.m.

6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock

This special recognition ceremony will mark the cemetery’s 50th anniversary and honor the veterans laid to rest there.

Saturday, May 30 | 1:30 p.m. 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock This special recognition ceremony will mark the cemetery’s 50th anniversary and honor the veterans laid to rest there. Memorial Day Event at Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park

Saturday, May 30 | 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, Newburg

The event is expected to include a special program honoring military service and sacrifice.

Saturday, May 30 | 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, Newburg The event is expected to include a special program honoring military service and sacrifice. Women Veterans Engage

Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m.

Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia

This regional event is centered on women veterans, service members and supporters.

Additional community events tied to local veteran organizations include:

Before heading out, organizers recommend checking directly with the venue or event host for any updates, weather-related changes or registration requirements.

