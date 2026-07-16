Frederick County veterans council raises concerns over benefits claims, homelessness

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Veterans Advisory Council met Wednesday night to discuss some of the biggest issues affecting local veterans, including access to benefits and housing assistance.

Frederick County is home to an estimated 16,294 veterans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020–2024 data.

Patrick Pierson, chairman of the Veterans Advisory Council, said the group serves as a direct link between those veterans and county leaders.

“We’re the voice of Frederick County veterans directly to the county executive and the county council,” Pierson said.

One of the main concerns discussed during the meeting involved companies that charge veterans for help filing benefit claims. Pierson referred to those businesses as “claim sharks.”

“I hate the fact that veterans are getting charged for something that’s provided for free by the state, and there’s a lot of people out there providing this stuff for free,” Pierson said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says assistance from an accredited Veterans Service Organization representative is always free. Accredited attorneys and claims agents may charge fees during certain stages of the claims process.

The council also discussed homelessness and access to HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers. The federal program combines rental assistance with case management and clinical services through the VA.

Pierson said some homeless veterans may not be identified during the county’s winter count because they leave the area during colder months or do not disclose their military service.

“There’s also a stigma with homeless veterans,” Pierson said. “They don’t want to identify as a veteran because they feel like they’re a failure.”

Council members were expected to use the public input to help establish legislative priorities that could eventually be presented to Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and advocated for in Annapolis.

However, the council did not vote on the priorities Wednesday night. Members tabled the discussion until their meeting next month on August 19 at 6:30.

The Veterans Advisory Council holds public meetings to discuss veterans’ issues and connect veterans and their families with information and resources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and converted for the web with AI assistance. WMAR’s editorial team verifies all reporting for fairness and accuracy.