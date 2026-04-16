Basketball event in Anne Arundel County aims to bridge gap for veterans

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A new community event in Anne Arundel County is bringing together veterans, military families and youth athletes — all with a shared mission beyond the basketball court.

The inaugural Active Valor Youth Basketball Classic, hosted by the Vet Reset Foundation, will take place Saturday at Annapolis Area Christian School. The event aims to raise awareness about the challenges veterans face when transitioning out of military service while connecting them with critical resources.

“We are raising awareness of the reintegration and transition process that veterans go through,” said Lindsay Kinslow, founder and executive director of the Vet Reset Foundation.

The free event will feature youth basketball games, community speakers and dozens of organizations offering services ranging from mental health support to benefits assistance.

Kinslow said one of the biggest challenges veterans face is simply knowing where to find help.

“When we transition, we have no resources that are readily available — we have to go out and look for them,” she said. “We are there to help the veteran find the proper resources and support the overall process.”

For many veterans, that gap can be discouraging.

“A lot of veterans aren’t fully aware of all the resources that are available to them,” said Henry Wilkerson, a Fort Meade youth sports fitness specialist and Navy veteran. “Putting them in one place is a huge benefit.”

Wilkerson works closely with military-connected youth, many of whom will participate in Saturday’s tournament. He said those children already have a unique understanding of military life.

“They understand what it means when a parent gets deployed,” Wilkerson said. “They have a better idea of what a veteran goes through.”

Organizers say that shared experience makes the event especially meaningful — offering young people role models while also giving veterans a chance to reconnect with their community.

Kristen Rife, a veteran and rental coordinator at Annapolis Area Christian School, said the event could help address a deeper issue many veterans face after leaving service.

“I think it’s really important to find a community,” Rife said. “Maybe that’ll help some people find a little bit of a community here.”

Rife added that events like this can also help veterans overcome hesitation when seeking help.

“Veterans feel like they can’t get services, or it’s hard to get services,” she said. “When you reach out and get turned down, you feel disheartened and don’t try again.”

In addition to fostering connections, the event is designed to educate the broader community on how to better support veterans and their families.

“The community will be able to understand better how to support the veteran population,” Kinslow said.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with peak community engagement expected between noon and 4 p.m. Organizers say no tickets are required, removing barriers for those who may want to attend.

For Kinslow, the goal is simple: create a space where veterans feel seen, supported and connected.

“Supporting this event will help grow awareness of the veteran integration process,” she said.

