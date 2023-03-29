American Legion Post holds "pop-up museum" of Vietnam War memorabilia

BEL AIR — This April marks 48 years since the fall of Saigon and the end of America's 20 year involvement in the Vietnam war.
American Legion Post 39 in Bel Air wanted to honor the millions of Americans that fought in the war and make sure their history is never forgotten. They hosted a "pop-up museum" of war memorabilia, with things like weapons, medals, and photos taken by veterans. Veterans then served as tour guides, telling their stories.
Bob Wallace was one of those veterans. He received 3 purple hearts for his service, meaning he was wounded three separate times and kept returning to fight. We asked him how things have changed since the war ended.
A lot of things have changed. But what hasn't changed is the dedication and sincerity of Vietnam veterans. The majority of Vietnam veterans, especially those that saw heavy combat, are very proud of their service. And they've taken that pride pride and they moved it down a goalpost. We've had people that were doctors, lawyers, Indian chiefs, senators and so forth. They made a difference. They made a difference for their fellow veterans and their families, and today's veterans.
- Bob Wallace, Vietnam War Veteran