American Legion Post holds "pop-up museum" of Vietnam War memorabilia

BEL AIR — This April marks 48 years since the fall of Saigon and the end of America's 20 year involvement in the Vietnam war.

American Legion Post 39 in Bel Air wanted to honor the millions of Americans that fought in the war and make sure their history is never forgotten. They hosted a "pop-up museum" of war memorabilia, with things like weapons, medals, and photos taken by veterans. Veterans then served as tour guides, telling their stories.

Bob Wallace was one of those veterans. He received 3 purple hearts for his service, meaning he was wounded three separate times and kept returning to fight. We asked him how things have changed since the war ended.