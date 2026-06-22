After surviving septic shock, Air Force veteran trains for national powerlifting competition

PERRY POINT — At 68 years old, Air Force veteran Francine Goode is still pushing herself to new limits.

Amputee veteran to compete in National Veterans Golden Age Games Amputee veteran to compete in National Veterans Golden Age Games

Inside the VA Maryland Health Care System, Goode is training for the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games in Tampa, Florida.

The event brings together veterans 55 and older from across the country to compete in adaptive sports.

For Goode, this year’s competition is about more than medals.

“I’m here staying alive basically,” Goode said. “But I’m training for the National Veterans Golden Age Games.”

Goode served 21 years in the Air Force. She began her military career as a meteorologist and was assigned to Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, where she worked with the space program and forecasted launches at Cape Canaveral. She later taught at the Air Force Academy and continued serving her country as a civilian with the Department of Defense after retiring from the military.

But in 2023, her life changed.

Goode said a small kidney stone blocked a kidney duct, causing an infection that led to septic shock. She spent weeks in the ICU. When she woke up, her daughter had to tell her what happened.

The infection led to multiple amputations. Goode lost her right hand at the wrist, some partial fingers, all of her right toes and part of her left toes.

Her reaction was simple.

“I just said, ‘I’m alive,’” Goode said.

After nearly a year at home, Goode said she found herself wondering what to do next. She felt like she had lost her purpose.

That changed when she learned about adaptive cycling at Perry Point through a VA newsletter. She reached out to Lauren Buckingham, the adaptive sports coordinator for the VA Maryland Health Care System, and decided to show up.

“I came and it changed my life,” Goode said. “I felt free again and I had a purpose.”

Buckingham said Goode first came to the program about two years ago, newly injured and unsure of what was possible.

“What she thought was impossible, we said, ‘Challenge accepted. Let’s make this possible,’” Buckingham said.

Through cycling, Goode was introduced to more adaptive sports, including the National Veterans Golden Age Games. She competed for the first time in 2025. Now, she is preparing for her second trip, but this time as a powerlifter.

Goode said she chose powerlifting because she did it when she was younger and knew it would challenge her.

“I don’t have the same amount of strength as I used to have, so I had to work much harder,” Goode said.

So far, her best deadlift is 135 pounds. Her best bench press is 55 pounds.

Goode trains with the help of VA coaches, including Josh, who she credits with helping her prepare safely. She also uses a prosthetic adaptation to compete. Goode said Buckingham helped advocate for her to use the adaptation during the competition.

Buckingham said watching Goode train is powerful.

“It’s incredible,” Buckingham said. “Watching these adaptive athletes, it empowers you.”

Buckingham said Goode has become a leader on the Maryland team.

“She is one of the leaders in our team,” Buckingham said. “We call her the colonel. She keeps everybody in line.”

The Maryland team will head to BWI Airport on Friday, June 26, before traveling to Tampa for the National Veterans Golden Age Games. Buckingham said Maryland may be one of the smaller teams, but the athletes train year-round and often bring home medals in multiple sports.

The Golden Age Games include events like air rifle, archery, bocce ball, basketball, bowling, track and field, swimming, pickleball, badminton, weight training and powerlifting. Buckingham said the program gives veterans a chance to rebuild community after leaving the military.

“When they get out of the service, there’s a sense of loss,” Buckingham said. “That community, that camaraderie is no longer there.”

Through adaptive sports, Buckingham said veterans often find connection, confidence and purpose again.

Goode wants other veterans to know that same opportunity is waiting for them.

“You gotta know that if you keep sitting on that couch, you’re not gonna be moving,” Goode said. “Movement is medicine.”

As she gets ready to take the national stage in Tampa, Goode said she is not focused on lifting the most weight.

She is focused on doing her personal best.

“You may find your next passion,” Goode said.

