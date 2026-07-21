250 recruits take oath to join Maryland National Guard in ceremony marking America's 250th anniversary

FORT MEADE, Md. — 250 voices took one oath, each carrying a different story into the Maryland National Guard.

250 recruits join Maryland National Guard on America's 250th anniversary 250 recruits join Maryland National Guard on America's 250th anniversary

The ceremony marked America's 250th anniversary, but for these recruits, the moment was also about the future and the personal reasons they chose to serve.

"I feel like there's no other experience than this, really. It feels very unique. Like I've never felt like this before, honestly, like I feel part of a cohesive team. Like very cohesive and I'm just, I'm ready to see what's next, honestly," said Michael Rogers.

Rogers had considered joining the military full-time, but the Maryland Air National Guard gave him a chance to serve without leaving the state he called home.

"It was the army that brought me to Maryland, so I wanted Michael to continue in the military forces, but I'm so proud of him. Better late than never," said Rebecca Rodgers-McCoy, Michael's mother.

For 17-year-old Seuntimofe Moradeyo, the inspiration came from a cousin who served on active duty. She said her decision was already influencing her younger brother.

"My little brother, who's also here, is now starting to pique interest in the military and starting to do military things that even I don't. I also just started, so yes, it is starting to feel like a lineage is beginning."

But not every recruit was continuing a family tradition.

"It's quite a thing to be raised kind of in a certain way, and the first time you really make a decision for yourself and go against what kind of people around you have told you to do your whole life," Alex Pascal said.

Pascal became the first person in his family to serve. He chose the guard so he could maintain his civilian career while challenging himself in a new way.

"It does feel kind of very empowering to make that decision for myself."

Some followed in familiar footsteps. Others created the first set. Together, the 250 new and returning service members became the next chapter in Maryland's military history.

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