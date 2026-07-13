Veteran Spotlight: William "BJ" Hall

WMAR and Valor Roofing are proud to honor William “BJ” Hall III, whose career reflects an unbroken commitment to service.

A West Point graduate and former Second Lieutenant in the US Army, BJ led more than 550 soldiers in operations that required discipline, accountability, and precision. His time in uniform instilled a leadership standard he carries into every mission of his life.

Today, BJ serves as a Senior Scheduling Analyst supporting the Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

But it's his work beyond the job that’s making a lasting difference.

He is the Founder and President of Reach Back & Lift 1, a nonprofit dedicated to creating pathways for under‑resourced youth and young adults.

His dedication to the next generation is especially visible in his youth mentorship and STEM initiatives. BJ helps lead aviation programs that introduce students to pilot training and careers in aerospace.

Submitted by: Adrienne Somerville

William “BJ” Hall III exemplifies the enduring spirit of a veteran who never stopped serving proving that leadership, when combined with compassion, can change lives.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch WMAR every Monday for Veteran Spotlight.