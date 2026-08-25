Veteran Spotlight: U.S. Army Specialist Rander “Randy” Ligons

RANDALLSTOWN, M.d. — Some heroes never ask for recognition. U.S. Army Specialist (E-4) Rander “Randy” Ligons is one of them.

Randy served his country with honor during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. During the historic Tet Offensive, one of the largest military campaigns of the war, he was wounded in action while serving on the front lines.

Veteran Spotlight: Rander "Randy" Ligons

His bravery and commitment to fellow soldiers earned him numerous military decorations, including two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, an Air Medal, a Combat Infantry Badge, and an Army Commendation Medal.

His military service, however, came with unimaginable personal sacrifice. On August 15, 1969, Randy's identical twin brother, Raymond Ligons, was killed in action in Vietnam. The brothers shared a close and unbreakable bond, making the loss especially devastating. Despite carrying that grief, Randy has continued to live his life with quiet strength, resilience, and faith.

Courtesy: Gary Hardy

Randy was nominated by veteran and small business owner Gary L. Hardy, who has known him since 2004. Hardy describes Randy as a humble man who never seeks praise or attention for his remarkable service. More than a fellow veteran, Randy is a trusted friend and fellow church member whose character has inspired those around him for years.

Today, we proudly recognize Specialist Rander “Randy” Ligons—not only for his military achievements, but for the courage, humility, and perseverance he has demonstrated throughout his life.

Courtesy: Gary Hardy

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