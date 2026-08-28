Veteran Spotlight: Tabitha Royal-Williams

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — For 20 years, Tabitha Royal-Williams served her country in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2013 at the rank of E-6.

Today, the Anne Arundel County resident continues that commitment to service in a different, but equally meaningful, way.

A mother of six, Tabitha works as a Direct Support Professional at Fello, helping individuals with disabilities navigate daily life, build independence, and experience their communities. Her work is especially personal because it includes supporting her own 30-year-old son, who needed ongoing assistance after aging out of earlier programs.

The values that guided Tabitha throughout her military career—service, duty, and respect remain at the center of everything she does. She describes duty simply: when you start a job, you finish it, making sure people are cared for even when they are facing difficult circumstances.

Courtesy: Casey Sanders

During her Army career, Tabitha often became a trusted source of support for fellow soldiers dealing with personal hardships. Whether serving as a counselor, friend, or confidante, she learned the importance of patience, flexibility, and understanding what people truly need. Those lessons continue to shape how she cares for others today.

Having served alongside people from many different backgrounds, Tabitha also developed a deep appreciation for diversity and the strength it brings to any team. It is one of the reasons she felt connected to the mission at Fello.

Through her military service and her dedication to helping others, Tabitha Royal-Williams demonstrates that a life of service doesn't end with retirement; it simply takes on a new mission.

Courtesy: Casey Sanders

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