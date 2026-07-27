Veteran Spotlight: SMSgt Brandy Vaughan

WMAR and Valor Roofing are proud to honor Senior Master Sergeant Brandy Vaughan, whose service to the country is more than a career; it is a family legacy.

Brandy joined the United States Air Force in 1999 and dedicated the next 20 years of her life to serving the nation. Throughout her military career, she worked as a Morse Operator and Signals Analyst, contributing to vital communications and intelligence operations before retiring from the Air Force in 2019.

Her commitment to military service reflects a tradition that runs deep within her family. Brandy's father served in the Navy, while both of her brothers completed Air Force careers and retired from the service. Her sister also answered the call to serve in the Army. Today, the family's military legacy continues through Brandy's oldest son, who is currently serving in the Air Force.

After her retirement, Brandy chose to remain connected to the military mission she has supported for so many years. She now works as a civilian government employee alongside members of the armed forces, continuing to contribute her experience and expertise.

Brandy lives in North East, Cecil County, with her husband, also an Air Force veteran, and their youngest son.

Do you know a veteran whose story deserves to be shared? Use the nomination form below to submit a Veteran Spotlight nomination and help us honor the men and women who have served our country.