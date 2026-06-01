CECIL COUNTY, M.d. — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

Some people talk about building community. Others pick up the hammer or the sword and forge it.

Roger Young has spent years doing exactly that.

Veteran Spotlight: Roger Young

A U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Reserves veteran, Roger served as a Law Enforcement Specialist, performing duties equivalent to civilian law enforcement. He achieved the rank of E‑5, and his dedication to service became the foundation for everything that followed.

Today, Roger is a multi‑time champion in armored combat, a certified trainer, and the driving force behind Armored Combat Elkton and the Armored AF Foundation. He’s turned passion into purpose — training warriors, hosting national‑level fights, and raising funds for charities.

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Whether it’s organizing events like Armor Mania, supporting causes like the fight against Alzheimer’s, or creating spaces where fighters and fans can come together, Roger’s mission is bigger than the arena.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.