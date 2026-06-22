Veteran Spotlight: Pamela Hart Vines

WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

This week, we are proud to feature Pamela Hart Vines, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel whose career path has bridged service, leadership, and creative storytelling.

Veteran Spotlight: Pamela Vines

Pamela culminated her distinguished military career as a U.S. Army Spokesperson and Team Chief at the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs at the Pentagon, a role in which she guided communications for one of the most respected institutions in the world.

Courtesy: Mesha Mebane

After retiring from the military, Pamela turned her attention to filmmaking. She became the CEO of Vines Film and Media, where she leads a talented team creating impactful videos and documentary-style films.

From the Pentagon’s press rooms to the sets of her film productions, Pamela Vines continues to lead with professionalism, vision, and a commitment to service.

If you'd like to recognize a Veteran in your community, nominate them for our Veteran Spotlight by filling out the form below.