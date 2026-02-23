Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Veteran Spotlight: Niki Falzone

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Marks
WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

After earning her MBA from Mount Saint Mary’s University, Niki Falzone enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where she served as an intelligence analyst during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Her service took her to Afghanistan, where she proudly represented our country.

Today, Niki continues her mission off the battlefield. Through Platoon 22, she works to support active-duty service members and veterans, helping them navigate the challenges they face after service.

WMAR-2 News Voice for Veterans reporter, Cyera Williams, recently profiled Platoon 22 and its outstanding impact on the veteran community in our Voice for Veterans series.

We thank Niki for her service — and for continuing to give back to those who have worn the uniform.

If you'd like to nominate a Veteran to be featured on Good Morning Maryland, fill out the nomination for below.

