ST. LEONARD, M.d. — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

WMAR-2 News is proud to honor Michael Shane Guilford, whose career and life embody dedication to country, commitment to community, and passion for personal growth.

Courtesy: Kelli Guilford

Shane, who lives in St. Leonard, Calvery County, enlisted in the United States Navy and served for more than 20 years, balancing the demands of active duty with his own educational goals.

Veteran Spotlight: Michael Shane Guilford

He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees while serving, a testament to his determination and drive. His leadership and perseverance led to his commissioning as an officer, a milestone marking his exceptional career.

Courtesy: Kelli Guilford

After retiring from the Navy, Shane continued to serve through the Department of Defense, deploying to Afghanistan for four years as a civilian.

Today, he works for the Department of War and continues his education full-time at his local community college through the GI Bill.

In his community, Shane earned his EMT license and volunteers with the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, serving as both an EMT and a Board Member. His contributions help keep neighbors safe and supported in times of need.

Outside of his professional and volunteer roles, Shane finds ways to bring joy. Every year, he dons the red suit and becomes Santa Claus for local children at community events, creating memories and spreading holiday cheer.

Courtesy: Kelli Guilford

Shane’s story is one of service in every form: from military missions to civic duty, from lifelong learning to lifting spirits. He exemplifies what it means to be a veteran and a community leader.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

