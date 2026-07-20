Veteran Spotlight: Marie-Gelaine and Scott Stevens

CECIL COUNTY — WMAR‑2 News and Valor Roofing proudly highlight Marie‑Gelaine and Scott Stevens, a Cecil County couple whose shared service became the foundation for a lifetime of giving back.

Marie‑Gelaine, a first‑generation Haitian American, was born in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in the Bronx. After earning her BS in Nursing from Lehman College, she was directly commissioned into the U.S. Army as a nurse in 1992, training at Fort Sam Houston before being stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland.

Courtesy: Scott Stevens

Scott Stevens, a tank mechanic from Aberdeen Proving Ground, met Marie at Fort Meade while assisting a friend recovering from surgery. They began attending church together.

Courtesy: Scott Stevens

In 1994, Marie was assigned to Fort Bragg during Operation Uphold Democracy, a peace‑keeping and nation‑building mission in Haiti. Later that October, they married.

Settling in Cecil County, they raised three children, each of whom graduated from Perryville High School and pursued careers in engineering, insurance, and medicine.

Courtesy: Scott Stevens

Marie spent 14 years at Upper Chesapeake Hospital before becoming the Perryville Elementary School nurse nine years ago, while staying active in the Conowingo Baptist Church choir.

Scott used his GI Bill to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, taught tennis, worked 12 years as a Veterans Job Specialist with Maryland’s Department of Labor, served as a Character Coach for Perryville High School sports, and now works as a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist with Mental Health at the VA in Perry Point.

Together, their lives exemplify the lasting impact of military service.

Courtesy: Scott Stevens

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch WMAR every Monday for Veteran Spotlight.