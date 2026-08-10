Veteran Spotlight: Lt. Col. Chris Burnett

GAITHERSBURG, M.d. — For Lieutenant Colonel Chris Burnett, service has never been just a profession; it has been a lifelong commitment to putting others first.

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Over a distinguished career spanning more than 22 years in the United States Marine Corps, Burnett served as both a Marine officer and military attorney. His assignments took him from combat zones in Iraq and Kuwait to some of the nation’s most important military institutions, including the Pentagon, U.S. Southern Command, and Marine Forces Cyberspace Command.

Veteran Spotlight: Chris Burnett

Across five Middle East deployments, he helped lead Marines, advised senior commanders, and worked on critical legal, national security, and foreign policy issues that affected mission success and the safety of American service members.

Colleagues and friends describe Burnett as a steady and thoughtful leader, someone who brings honesty, intelligence, and calm decision-making to every challenge. Those traits helped him succeed in uniform and continue to guide his work today.

A resident of Gaithersburg, Burnett is a devoted husband to his wife, Kadiatou, and a proud father of four.

Courtesy: Patrick Nolan

His commitment to serving others remains strong through his advocacy for veterans, military families, public safety initiatives, and policies designed to strengthen opportunities for hardworking Maryland families.

Whether serving overseas, advising military leaders, or working to improve the lives of veterans and their communities, Chris Burnett has consistently demonstrated the values of integrity, accountability, and selfless service.

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