Veteran Spotlight: Elvado Smith

CECIL COUNTY, M.d. — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

Elvado Smith, a former E4 in the U.S. Air Force, has dedicated his life to service, in and out of the military.

Now living in Cecil County, Smith continues his mission to support fellow veterans.

He works full-time at the local VA Medical Center, where he helps provide care and assistance for those who have worn the uniform.

In addition, Smith works part-time at CHEP, Inc., offering a hand up to veterans in his community who have fallen on hard times.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.