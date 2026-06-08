WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

Veteran Spotlight: Elmer Snyder

This week, we proudly honor Elmer Snyder, a Navy veteran whose remarkable life spans a century of dedication to his country and community.

Courtesy: Brandon Snyder

Born in Baltimore, Elmer graduated from high school in 1944, at the height of World War II.

Soon after, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard for the duration of the war. His time at sea was marked by discipline, duty, and unwavering commitment to the mission.

Courtesy: Brandon Snyder

After returning home, Elmer built his life in Brooklyn Park. He worked hard, raised his family, and remained a strong presence in his neighborhood. His community involvement wasn’t limited to friendships and neighborly acts. Elmer was an active and devoted member of the St. Rose of Lima parish, contributing to the life and spirit of the church.

On May 24th, Elmer celebrates his 100th birthday, a milestone that not only marks his years but honors his journey through service, family, faith, and community.

Courtesy: Brandon Snyder

From the decks of a WWII aircraft carrier to the streets of Brooklyn Park, Elmer Snyder’s life is a living testament to the strength and resilience of America’s Greatest Generation.

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