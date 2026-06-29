WMAR‑2 News and Valor Roofing proudly honor Ebony King, a former U.S. Army soldier whose dedication to service spans both military and civilian life.

Veteran Spotlight: Ebony King

In the Army, she served with courage, discipline, and integrity, earning a long list of honors that reflect her outstanding commitment under pressure:



Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Army Commendation Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Overseas Service Ribbon

NATO Medal

Her military career demonstrated unwavering duty and professionalism. But her service didn’t end there.

After completing her time in uniform, she continued her mission to protect others by becoming a police officer, bringing the same compassion, leadership, and dedication to her role in law enforcement.

WMAR

In every chapter of her life, she has remained a role model, her strength, sacrifice, and commitment to public service inspiring all who know her.

Thank you, Ebony King, for your service.

Is there a Veteran in your life you'd like to put in the spotlight? Fill out the form below and keep watching WMAR-2 News for Veteran Spotlight.