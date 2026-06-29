Veteran Spotlight: Ebony King

WMAR‑2 News and Valor Roofing proudly honor Ebony King, a former U.S. Army soldier whose dedication to service spans both military and civilian life.
In the Army, she served with courage, discipline, and integrity, earning a long list of honors that reflect her outstanding commitment under pressure:
- Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star
- Army Commendation Medal
- Army Good Conduct Medal
- National Defense Service Medal
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Overseas Service Ribbon
- NATO Medal
Her military career demonstrated unwavering duty and professionalism. But her service didn’t end there.
After completing her time in uniform, she continued her mission to protect others by becoming a police officer, bringing the same compassion, leadership, and dedication to her role in law enforcement.
In every chapter of her life, she has remained a role model, her strength, sacrifice, and commitment to public service inspiring all who know her.
Thank you, Ebony King, for your service.
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