Veteran Spotlight: Chief Builder Aakash Shrestha

Chief Builder Aakash P. Shrestha’s story is one of dedication, leadership, and unwavering service to others.

A Parkville, Baltimore County resident, Shrestha has spent nearly two decades serving in the United States Navy as a Seabee, the Navy’s renowned construction force known for its motto, “We Build, We Fight.”

Courtesy: Jenish Amatya

Throughout his career, he has combined technical expertise, leadership, and a commitment to mission success in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

As a member of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 27, Shrestha deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, helping provide mission-critical infrastructure for U.S., coalition, NATO, and special operations forces.

Courtesy: Jenish Amatya

His service also took him to Djibouti and Kenya, where he supported operations in the Horn of Africa and contributed to projects designed to protect American and allied personnel.

Shrestha’s military accomplishments have earned him numerous honors, including the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and several other military decorations recognizing his leadership and service.

Courtesy: Jenish Amatya

Along with over 1,000 hours of volunteer work he also contributed to rebuilding efforts following the devastating earthquake in Nepal and has mentored Sailors through Seabee development programs.

Veteran Spotlight is proudly sponsored by Valor Roofing, helping us honor the men and women who have served our country.

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