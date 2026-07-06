Veteran Spotlight: Bobby Windsor

HARFORD COUNTY, M.d. — WMAR‑2 News and Valor Roofing are proud to honor Bobby Windsor, a Harford County entrepreneur whose passion for service has been the guiding force in his life.

Bobby’s journey began with a commitment to his country serving in the US Army as a field medic.

That same dedication now fuels his work as a local business owner, where his mission is to uplift and connect his community.

He owns three local businesses:

Nature’s Care and Wellness – a cannabis dispensary

Grounded Coffee Shop – a welcoming spot for neighbors and friends

Butcher on the Bay – an upcoming steakhouse set to open soon

Bobby ensures that veterans remain a priority, offering discounts as a token of gratitude for their service. Beyond that, he strives to serve the public in every way possible, using his businesses as platforms for community connection and support.

Whether in uniform or behind the counter, Bobby Windsor’s life reflects his unwavering commitment to helping others. Harford County is stronger thanks to his service, both past and present.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch WMAR every Monday for Veteran Spotlight.