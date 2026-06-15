Veteran Spotlight: Bob Saunders

WMAR‑2 News proudly honors Cpl. Bob Saunders, a veteran whose service in the Marines and in his community has touched countless lives.

Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, taking on the challenges and sacrifices that came with combat duty.

After his military service, Bob built a career as a local business owner, establishing roots in the Annapolis area. But his mission didn’t stop there — he dedicated himself to advocating for veterans across Maryland.

As co‑founder of Warrior Events, Inc., Bob helps create meaningful community events and programs designed to support veterans, strengthen bonds, and raise awareness about issues affecting those who served.

Courtesy: Mark Humphries

Recently, Bob joined several fellow Vietnam veterans on a journey back to Vietnam. The trip allowed them to revisit the locations where they had been stationed, bringing full‑circle reflection, camaraderie, and closure for many who had not returned since the war.

From his service in uniform to his leadership in veteran advocacy, Cpl. Bob Saunders exemplifies a lifelong commitment to honoring and supporting those who have worn the uniform.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch WMAR every Monday for Veteran Spotlight.