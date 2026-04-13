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Veteran Spotlight: Alan Wiederhold

WIEDERHOLD
Courtesy: Roger Young
WIEDERHOLD
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ELKTON — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

This week, we honor Alan Wiederhold, a former E5 Yeoman in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1989 until 2005.

Veteran Spotlight: Alan Wiederhold

Alan is a trauma survivor, someone who has faced challenges with strength and resilience.

Today, he’s also known as an amazing healer, bringing compassion and care to those around him.

Active in his community and driven by a passion to help others, Alan works tirelessly to make a difference. Friends say his dedication is inspiring and a reminder that service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.

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