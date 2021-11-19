Maryland Health Dept. ok's boosters for anyone 18+

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Following FDA approval, the Maryland Department of Health on Friday issued a new bulletin directing all medical care providers to give a COVID-19 booster to anyone 18 and older who wants or needs the shot.

The CDC has final federal say, and could sign off as early as Friday.

Those seeking a booster should get get it six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months after receiving the single Johnson & Johnson dose.

Initially, boosters were slightly more limited to citizens 65 and older, residents in long-term care, and those 18 and over with underlying medical conditions, or who work and live in high-risk settings.

Health officials still strongly urge people in those groups to get the booster.

Maryland says providers may not turn away anyone over 18 requesting a booster.

So far, more than 800,000 people in the state have received one.

