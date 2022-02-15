Dundalk resident wins $500k prize in first VaxCash 2.0 drawing

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Lottery's VaxCash 2.0 promotion officially kicked off Tuesday.

A lucky unnamed resident from Dundalk took home the first prize of $500,000.

For the next 10 Tuesdays, one Maryland resident who has been boosted will be randomly selected to win $50,000.

Then in the 12th and final week, a $1 million grand prize will be awarded.

To qualify, you must be a Maryland resident 18 and older, and have received all of your COVID-19 shots, including booster, in Maryland.

Anyone who received their booster by February 14 is automatically eligible.

The new VAXCASH venture follows a similar campaign the state ran last summer.