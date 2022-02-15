Watch
NewsCoronavirusVaccine

Actions

Dundalk resident wins $500k prize in first VaxCash 2.0 drawing

items.[0].image.alt
Ray Strickland
Is Maryland's vaccine lottery enough to convince those still on the fence about the shot?
Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 13:27:39-05

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Lottery's VaxCash 2.0 promotion officially kicked off Tuesday.

A lucky unnamed resident from Dundalk took home the first prize of $500,000.

For the next 10 Tuesdays, one Maryland resident who has been boosted will be randomly selected to win $50,000.

Then in the 12th and final week, a $1 million grand prize will be awarded.

RELATED: Maryland to launch COVID-19 booster lottery

To qualify, you must be a Maryland resident 18 and older, and have received all of your COVID-19 shots, including booster, in Maryland.

Anyone who received their booster by February 14 is automatically eligible.

The new VAXCASH venture follows a similar campaign the state ran last summer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019