Maryland to launch COVID-19 booster lottery

Ray Strickland
Is Maryland's vaccine lottery enough to convince those still on the fence about the shot?
Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 08, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is launching another COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

This time for boosters.

The latest campaign is being coined VAXCASH 2.0 and will last 12 weeks.

It will officially kick off on February 15, when one boosted Marylander wins half-a-million dollars.

Each week after that, the Maryland Lottery will select one random resident per week who has been boosted to win $50,000.

Then in the 12th and final week, a $1 million grand prize will be randomly awarded.

To qualify, you must be a Maryland resident 18 and older, and have received all of your COVID-19 shots, including booster in Maryland by Valentine's Day.

Anyone who has already received their booster is automatically eligible.

The new VAXCASH venture follows a similar campaign the state ran last summer.

