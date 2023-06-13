US authorizes $325M in military assistance for Ukraine

The Biden administration authorized another $325 million in security assistance for Ukraine as it pushes back against the Russian invasion.

This is the first major authorization of military equipment since Ukraine began its counteroffensive.

The allotment includes munitions for surface-to-air missile systems, infantry vehicles, javelin anti-armor systems and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

SEE MORE: Ukraine claims recapture of 4th village as counteroffensive continues

Ukraine officially began its counteroffensive last week in a bid to reclaim territory occupied by Russian soldiers.

Military officials reported on Monday that their troops had retaken a fourth small village from Russian forces.

The reported advances come as a major crisis plays out in the southern Kherson region. Fourteen people have reportedly died after the breach of the Kakhovka dam caused massive flooding, forcing people from their homes.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the Biden administration has committed $75 billion to Ukraine since the invasion first began in February 2022. A majority of that money, $40 billion, has been used for security assistance, according to the Department of Defense.

SEE MORE: Floodwaters engulf more areas of southern Ukraine after dam breach

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com